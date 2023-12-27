Meet Sriya Reddy, Prabhas starrer Salaar's 'Radha Rama Mannar', daughter of popular India cricketer, her father is...

Headlines

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

OnePlus 12R design revealed in official image, to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 on…

'Possible terror attack': Israel issues travel warning for its citizens in India after blast near embassy in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

Players to make Test debut for India in 2023

Cricketers who hit most sixes in 2023

8 animals with biggest claws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Meet actress who became star after a song, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, quit acting after marriage, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Sriya Reddy, Prabhas starrer Salaar's 'Radha Rama Mannar', daughter of popular India cricketer, her father is...

Sriya Reddy's debut release was Balaji Sakthivel's directorial debut 'Samurai', in which she played a supporting character alongside Vikram. Her maiden Telugu release 'Appudappudu' failed at the box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every day the audiences appreciate Prabhas' film 'Salaar' and the box office records also show the same. There have been some actors and characters in the film, whom the audience is unable to forget. One of those characters is Radha Rama Mannar, sister of Varadaraju (Prithviraj Sukumaran). This character has been played by actress Sriya Reddy. The audience was very impressed with her acting and looks in 'Salaar', also comparing the character of Sriya Reddy with that of Sivagami played by Ramya Krishnan in 'Baahubali'. But, do you know that Shriya Reddy, who surprised everyone with her acting in 'Salaar', is the daughter of a very popular Indian cricketer? 

Sriya Reddy, born on November 28, 1982, is an actress, television presenter, and video jockey who mainly works in Tamil and Telugu films. Sriya Reddy is the daughter of former Indian test cricketer Bharath Reddy. 

Before pursuing a career in acting, Sriya worked as a successful video jockey at SS Music. 

Sriya was born into a Telugu family to Bharath Reddy, an Indian cricketer who played many international matches for the Indian team as a cricketer between 1978 and 1981. Sriya Reddy did her schooling at Good Shepherd School and went on to study at Ethiraj College Chennai. Sriya Reddy is the wife of actor Vishal's elder brother Vikram Krishna. The couple got married in 2008. 

Sriya Reddy's debut release was Balaji Sakthivel's directorial debut 'Samurai', in which she played a supporting character alongside Vikram. Her maiden Telugu release 'Appudappudu' failed at the box office, following which she did not work in films for over a year.

Sriya Reddy, who was in America until last year, is back and busy with films. She re-entered the acting world in the web series 'Sudaal' aired on Amazon Prime. 

READ | Bollywood's biggest flop actress, quit acting after debut film with superstar failed at box-office, it earned just...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

Meet actress who worked in only 7 films, made debut with Dev Anand, married a superstar, died after 9 years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE