Meet Sriya Reddy, Prabhas starrer Salaar's 'Radha Rama Mannar', daughter of popular India cricketer, her father is...

Every day the audiences appreciate Prabhas' film 'Salaar' and the box office records also show the same. There have been some actors and characters in the film, whom the audience is unable to forget. One of those characters is Radha Rama Mannar, sister of Varadaraju (Prithviraj Sukumaran). This character has been played by actress Sriya Reddy. The audience was very impressed with her acting and looks in 'Salaar', also comparing the character of Sriya Reddy with that of Sivagami played by Ramya Krishnan in 'Baahubali'. But, do you know that Shriya Reddy, who surprised everyone with her acting in 'Salaar', is the daughter of a very popular Indian cricketer?

Sriya Reddy, born on November 28, 1982, is an actress, television presenter, and video jockey who mainly works in Tamil and Telugu films. Sriya Reddy is the daughter of former Indian test cricketer Bharath Reddy.

Before pursuing a career in acting, Sriya worked as a successful video jockey at SS Music.

Sriya was born into a Telugu family to Bharath Reddy, an Indian cricketer who played many international matches for the Indian team as a cricketer between 1978 and 1981. Sriya Reddy did her schooling at Good Shepherd School and went on to study at Ethiraj College Chennai. Sriya Reddy is the wife of actor Vishal's elder brother Vikram Krishna. The couple got married in 2008.

Sriya Reddy's debut release was Balaji Sakthivel's directorial debut 'Samurai', in which she played a supporting character alongside Vikram. Her maiden Telugu release 'Appudappudu' failed at the box office, following which she did not work in films for over a year.

Sriya Reddy, who was in America until last year, is back and busy with films. She re-entered the acting world in the web series 'Sudaal' aired on Amazon Prime.

