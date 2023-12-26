This flop film of Hrithik Roshan ended the career of its heroine, director's next 3 films were super flops too, earned..

As for Anurag Basu, the director of 'Kites', after 2010, he too had a series of flop films. His films like 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Ludo', and 'Metro... In Dino' were all flops. He is next set to direct the musical sequel to Mohit Suri’s 'Aashiqui 2' titled, 'Aashiqui 3'.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently grabbing a lot of headlines thanks to his upcoming film with Deepika Padukone titled 'Fighter'. Hrithik Roshan is considered one of the finest actors in the industry who has given a lot of hit films in his career, however, there was one film in 2010, from which people had high expectations, but the film flopped badly at the box office. An actress who made her Bollywood debut with this film did not get work after the flop film. Even the director of the film had a series of flops after this Hrithik Roshan film.

Here, we are talking about the film 'Kites'. The film was released in 2010 and was directed by Anurag Basu. The story of the film was written and produced by Rakesh Roshan, and stars Hrithik Roshan, Barbara Mori, Kangana Ranaut, and Kabir Bedi.

Despite a strong opening, 'Kites' only managed to collect Rs 48.56 crore net in its lifetime run despite being made at a budget of Rs 82 crore. 'Kites' remains one of Hrithik Roshan's biggest flop films. Despite pre-release hype due to its star cast, the film emerged as a below-average grosser at the box office.

Barbara Mori, who started her Bollywood career with 'Kites' was highly discouraged after the film flopped and did not get any work in the industry after that. Her name became anonymous in Bollywood. Barbara Mori was later diagnosed with early-stage cancer and is now a proud survivor.

As for Anurag Basu, the director of 'Kites', after 2010, he too had a series of flop films. His films like 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Ludo', and 'Metro... In Dino' were all flops. He is next set to direct the musical sequel to Mohit Suri’s 'Aashiqui 2' titled, 'Aashiqui 3' starring Kartik Aaryan reportedly opposite Tara Sutaria.

