Meet actor who has given 7 blockbusters in a row, earned Rs 2100 crore, not SRK, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Akshay

Along with Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha Krishnan have also played important roles in 'Leo'. In the film, while Trisha played the role of Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sanjay Dutt played the villain.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

From Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, these superstars are all called the kings of the box office. Each of their films earns Rs 400-500 crores. Shah Rukh Khan's two films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', released this year, earned a staggering amount at the box office and now 'Dunki' is also on its way to becoming his third superhit of 2023. On the other hand, Salman Khan's last few films were such that they could not attract the audience to the theatres. Be it 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' or 'Tiger 3', each film's performance was below expectations. On one side there are the superstars of Bollywood and on the other side, there is the uncrowned king of South Cinema, whose stardom is increasing with every passing day. His 7 back to back films have been superhit at the box office.

We are talking about the box office king of South cinema i.e. Thalapathy Vijay. Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo', released in October this year, created a ruckus at the box office. After a spectacular opening of Rs 64 crore, the film collected more than Rs 604 crore worldwide.

With this, 'Leo' became the third highest-grossing film of South Cinema. It also defeated Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Ponniyan Selvan' at the box office. 

Along with Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha Krishnan have also played important roles in 'Leo'. In the film, while Trisha played the role of Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sanjay Dutt played the villain.

'Leo' is the 7th film of Thalapathy Vijay, which has collected more than Rs 200 crore. His 7 consecutive films have been blockbusters. This is the reason why Vijay remains the first choice of filmmakers these days.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay's successful career, it started with 'Mersal' which was released in 2017. The film had collected more than 220 crores at the box office. Then 'Sarkar' which came in 2018 was also a blockbuster and collected Rs 252 crores.

'Bigil' was released in 2019 and was a superhit as it earned Rs 295 crore at the box office. Whereas 'Master', released amid the Covid-19 pandemic, collected around Rs 223 crores.

Vijay's 2022 release 'Beast' also crossed the 200 crore mark. Whereas 'Warisu', released in 2023, collected 297 crores. If the collections of all the films are added together, then 7 films of South superstar Vijay have collected more than Rs 2107 crore till now which makes him a superstar to be reckoned with.

