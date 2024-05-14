Consistency and business intelligence enables profitable growth at Jaro Education

Utilizes market insights on course positioning, content, TG and pricing

Jaro Education has partnered with 32 renowned institutions like IIMs, IITs, leading B-Schools and Universities in India like Symbiosis, Amity, Manipal University, D Y Patil University among others. Globally, they have partnered with Wharton, MIT Sloan and universities in Australia, Canada among and many others. More than 3,50,000 student enrolments have taken place so far in their journey of 15 years.

Approximately 48% of Jaro Education’s enrolment share is driven by performance marketing, 12% by organic enrolments and database leads, which are enhanced by its business intelligence, insights on pricing, geographical expansion, program positioning, content and pricing. Jaro Education employs data-driven marketing strategies to test marketing sources, campaigns, website assets and student communications to improve the effectiveness of its marketing spend to help expand new student audiences to grow enrolments in its programs. Jaro Education’s marketing, branding and advertisement strategies draw on a wide variety of data sets and are based on key market variables, including the existing market size of a degree, potential student demographics and client characteristics. It believes that its approach to identify potential growth opportunities enables it to systematically identify degrees at universities that have the highest probability of success. It utilizes data-driven marketing strategies to improve marketing effectiveness, test marketing sources, and enhance the enrollment experience for its students.

“We believe our approach to identifying potential growth opportunities enables us to systematically identify degrees at universities that we believe have the highest probability of success. We utilize data-driven marketing strategies to improve marketing effectiveness, test marketing sources, and enhance the enrollment experience for our students. We have entered into engagements with several marketing firms for marketing, branding, and advertising services.

Over 48% of our enrolment share is driven by performance marketing, 12% organic enrolments and database leads, owing to our personalized counselling focused sales approach which entails establishing regular touchpoints with learners, on campus immersive learning studio setup, off campus immersive tech supported classrooms, learning management system with tech support, which have enabled us to establish a proven track record for successfully enrolling and onboarding learners and ensuring student satisfaction,” said Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD, Jaro Education.

Integration of network of academic faculty and administrators with students, counselling focused sales approach and targeted performance marketing have led to market-leading enrolment conversions and strong brand recall.

Jaro Education believes a steady and sustainable approach is a wise strategy to foster a company’s growth. Jaro Education has closed FY24 with ₹203 crore, grown by 61% on year on year basis, driven by an increase in partnerships with Tier I institutions, in India and overseas, as well as geographic expansion, increase in student enrollents, more programs per Institute and fee hikes.

