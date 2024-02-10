Twitter
Meet actress who worked with Salman, Govinda, Rajinikanth, gave many hit films, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

In her acting career, Rambha has worked in several films including 'Judwaa', 'Gharwali Baharwali', 'Bandhan', 'Krodh', 'Beti No 1', 'Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta', among others.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Many Bollywood actresses have entered the film world and tasted success with many hit films but later they either quit acting or got married and became anonymous in the film world. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood actress who became a superstar in the film industry after working with Salman Khan in 'Judwaa' and 'Bandhan' but now, she has been away from the glitz and glamour world for a long time. 

We are talking about none other than Bollywood actress Rambha. The actress was last seen in a Malayalam film titled 'Filmstar' in 2011 and since then, has not worked in any film. Rambha left the film industry at the peak of her career and got married to a Canada-based businessman named Indrakumar Pathmanathan in April 2010. Rambha moved away from the industry after her wedding and moved to Toronto. She is now a mother of three children- two daughters and one son.

Rambha may have moved away from the world of films but she keeps her fans updated by sharing her photos and videos on social media. 

In her acting career, Rambha has worked in several films including 'Judwaa', 'Gharwali Baharwali', 'Bandhan', 'Krodh', 'Beti No 1', 'Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta', among others. 

She has also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and English films. She paired up with popular actors like Mammootty, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Mohanlal, Kalabhavan Mani, V.

Rambha was born on June 5 in Vijayawada. Her birth name is Vijayalakshmi. When Rambha was in class 7 she participated in her school's Annual Day function. Director Hariharan was also present during the event and remained in touch with Rambha for years before giving her an acting break with the Malayalam film 'Sargam'. 

