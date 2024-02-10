Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

The names of Aishwarya Rai and Priya Gill were included in the list of famous Bollywood actresses in the 90s. Both of them started their careers almost simultaneously. At the same time, Priya Gill used to give direct competition to Aishwarya in beauty, but on one hand, Aishwarya's career kept on rising, while on the other hand, Priya's career kept on sinking, but the question is why?

Priya Gill won the title of 'Femina Miss India International' in 1995 and represented India in 'Miss International' in the same year. After this, she turned her attention towards films. She appeared in one film each in Hindi as well as Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bhojpuri, and Telugu, but she is still known for the 1999 film 'Sirf Tum'.

Although, Priya started her Bollywood career with the 1996 film 'Tere Mere Sapne', in which she starred opposite veteran actors like Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh, her Bollywood debut was nothing special and her very first film was a super flop at the box office. Even though Priya's first film did not work, her beauty was praised everywhere.

During this time, she signed a film titled 'Sirf Tum', which was released in theaters in the year 1999. She was seen with Sanjay Kapoor in this film. 'Sirf Tum' became a hit at the box office and with it, Priya Gill became famous across the country. After this film, Priya gained tremendous popularity.

After 'Sirf Tum', she was seen in films like 'Josh' (2000) and 'Red' (2002). She was compared to Aishwarya Rai for her beauty, but Priya's films were not doing anything amazing. After a lot of effort, she distanced herself from Bollywood in the year 2006, during which she also appeared in films in many other languages, but she did not get success there either.

Priya Gill, apart from not being able to give any hit films, was also a victim of some rumours. While some reports claimed that she had gone bankrupt, others said that she is living the last days of her life.

Ultimately, Priya decided to stay away from films and has remained anonymous from the screen for the last 18 years. It was claimed in media reports that Priya has now settled away from the country in Denmark and is happily enjoying her married life. Even though she distanced herself from films after continuously proving to be a flop, people still remember her for her beauty.

