Twitter
Headlines

'No one will lay a finger on your firearms', promises Donald Trump if re-elected

Budget session: 'Motion of Thanks' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Parliament today, PM Modi likely to speak

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal-starrer sees dull opening, earns only Rs 4.3 crore

Days before start of IPL 2024, CSK skipper makes a big revelation: 'Important to earn...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid, Kriti's film starts slow, mints Rs 6.5 crore

9 suspense, mystery and crime thrillers to watch this weekend

Players with most doubles in IPL history

10 protein-rich dry fruits to include in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Although, Priya started her Bollywood career with the 1996 film 'Tere Mere Sapne', in which she starred opposite veteran actors like Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh, her Bollywood debut was nothing special and her very first film was a super flop at the box office.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The names of Aishwarya Rai and Priya Gill were included in the list of famous Bollywood actresses in the 90s. Both of them started their careers almost simultaneously. At the same time, Priya Gill used to give direct competition to Aishwarya in beauty, but on one hand, Aishwarya's career kept on rising, while on the other hand, Priya's career kept on sinking, but the question is why?

Priya Gill won the title of 'Femina Miss India International' in 1995 and represented India in 'Miss International' in the same year. After this, she turned her attention towards films. She appeared in one film each in Hindi as well as Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bhojpuri, and Telugu, but she is still known for the 1999 film 'Sirf Tum'.

Although, Priya started her Bollywood career with the 1996 film 'Tere Mere Sapne', in which she starred opposite veteran actors like Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh, her Bollywood debut was nothing special and her very first film was a super flop at the box office. Even though Priya's first film did not work, her beauty was praised everywhere.

During this time, she signed a film titled 'Sirf Tum', which was released in theaters in the year 1999. She was seen with Sanjay Kapoor in this film. 'Sirf Tum' became a hit at the box office and with it, Priya Gill became famous across the country. After this film, Priya gained tremendous popularity.

After 'Sirf Tum', she was seen in films like 'Josh' (2000) and 'Red' (2002). She was compared to Aishwarya Rai for her beauty, but Priya's films were not doing anything amazing. After a lot of effort, she distanced herself from Bollywood in the year 2006, during which she also appeared in films in many other languages, but she did not get success there either.

Priya Gill, apart from not being able to give any hit films, was also a victim of some rumours. While some reports claimed that she had gone bankrupt, others said that she is living the last days of her life. 

Ultimately, Priya decided to stay away from films and has remained anonymous from the screen for the last 18 years. It was claimed in media reports that Priya has now settled away from the country in Denmark and is happily enjoying her married life. Even though she distanced herself from films after continuously proving to be a flop, people still remember her for her beauty.

READ | Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Happy Teddy Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, to share with your beloved partner

Meet former beauty queen who made debut with superstar, quit acting, married billionaire worth Rs 35000 crore, she is..

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE