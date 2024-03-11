Meet actress, who has 7 flops in 9 years, still charges Rs 4 crore per film, owns Rs 31 crore house, her net worth is...

One of Bollywood's top actress has given 7 flops in 9 years, still charges Rs 4 crore per film.

Some actors start ther journey with a flop but later become stars, while others, who make a blockbuster debut, sometimes fail to maintain that stardom. One such actress who started her career with a hit, has given 7 flops in 9 years, however, she is still counted as one of the top actresses in Bollywood.

The actress we are talking about made her debut alongside a star kid and gained popularity. Not only this, she is also a National Award winner. She is none other than Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon made her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti which was a commercial success. Their performance and chemistry in the film was loved by the audience. She then starred in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan along with others in key roles. the film was a semi-hit.

However, after this, the actress starred in Raabta which turned out to be a major box office flop. Though she did give two hits like Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, her rest of the films like Arjun Patiala, Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath – A Hero Is Born tanked at the box office. However, she is still amongst the top actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi.

The actress lives a luxurious life and reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film. Her last film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya, wherein she essayed the role of a Robot named Sifra, impressed the audience and also managed to do well at the box office. Touted as an impossible love story, the film also starred Shahid Kapoor and collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide at the box office.

The actress lives in a luxurious house which according to GQ is worth Rs 31 crore. Not only this, she aslso has a swanky collection of cars including, Mercedes Maybach SUV worth Rs 2.43 crore, SUV Audi Q7 and a BMW 3-Series. Apart from being an actor, she is also an entreprenuer who owns a skincare brand named Hyphen and a production company named Blue Butterfly. According to Lifestyle Asia, she has a net worth of Rs 82 crore.