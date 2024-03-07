Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman Khan, worked in many hit films, left Bollywood suddenly, is now..

Many actors in the Indian film industry work with superstars in superhit films but then suddenly disappear from the world of glitz and glamour due to personal reasons or a series of flop films. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who worked with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, among others but then suddenly left Bollywood to pursue something else.

The actress we are talking about is Chandni who has appeared in Bollywood movies like 'Sanam Bewafa'(1991), 'Aaja Sanam' (1992), 'Mr. Azaad' (1994), 'Jai Kishen' (1994), and '1942: A Love Story' (1994). Chandni's real name is Navodita Sharma and she was born in Delhi.

While she was studying, Chandni saw an advertisement for a role in the movie 'Sanam Bewafa' with Salman Khan who was a newly minted superstar thanks to 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. She filled out the audition form and got the lead role in the film. 'Sanam Bewafa' became the second biggest hit of that year after 'Saajan'. However, Chandni was unable to establish herself in the industry due to her contract with Saawan Kumar Tak, the director and producer of the film.

When the contract was finally withdrawn, it was too late for Chandni and despite the success of her first film, Chandni could only get roles in a supporting capacity in Bollywood films. Chandni could not see the heights of success in her film career so she retired from Bollywood when she had no more film offers.

Chandni, in 1994, married US-based Satish Sharma and moved to Florida, US. She has two daughters - Karishma and Kareena whom she named after Bollywood actresses Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As of now, Chandni teaches Indian Dance in Orlando at C Studios. She also organises events at Hard Rock in Universal Studios, House of Blues in Disney, and with NBA team Orlando Magic called Bollywood Magic.