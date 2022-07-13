Mallika Sherawat recalls industry 'mentally torturing' her, says 'what Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan....'

Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Born as Reema Lamba, Mallika Sherawat is known for her glamorous roles in films like Murder and Khwahish. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that a section of the film industry and media was 'mentally torturing' her as she said that these people only focused on her body and glamour, without talking about her acting capabilities.

Speaking to Prabhat Khabar, the actress mentioned about the changes in the roles written for actresses over the past twenty years as she said, "Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that."

The Ugly Aur Pagli actress went on to compare her role in Murder to that of Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan as she continued, "The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well. Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraaiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then."



"I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about my acting", the actress concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika will be seen next in RK/RKay starring Rajat Kapoor in the lead role who has also written and directed the film, also starring Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, and Manu Rishi Chadha in prominent roles. The comedy-drama will release on July 22 and will clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera.