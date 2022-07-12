Viral Photos of the Day: Mallika Sherawat stuns in saree, Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani promote Ek Villain Returns

Here are the most trending photos of your favourite celebrities from Mumbai on Tuesday, July 12.

From Mallika Sherawat looking gorgeous in a saree to Kiara Advani and Nikki Tamboli being spotted at the airport, here are the most trending photos of your favourite celebrities from the Maharashtrian capital.

1. Mallika Sherawat stuns in saree

1/6 Mallika Sherawat, known for her performances in films like Murder and Pyaar Ke Side Effects, looked beautiful in a yellow saree with a white blouse.

2. Gauri Khan poses for the shutterbugs at an event

2/6 Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, an interior designer by profession, was snapped at an event of an interior designing company at JW Marriott.

3. Kiara Advani waves to the paparazzi

3/6 Kiara Advani, who is on cloud nine after the box office successes of her recent two releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, was snapped at the airport.

4. Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous

4/6 The Mimi actress Kriti Sanon, whose last release was Bachchhan Paandey co-starring Akshay Kumar, looked gorgeous in her casual outfit.

5. Nikki Tamboli snapped at the airport

5/6 Nikki Tamboli, who became famous after her stint in the reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, was also seen at the Mumbai airport.

6. Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani promote Ek Villain Returns