Did Siddhant Chaturvedi take Ranveer Singh’s permission for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone in 'Gehraiyaan'?

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently basking the overwhelming love and positive reviews for his brilliant performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. The actor's brilliant chemistry with Deepika Padukone was the highlight of the complex romantic drama, which also featured Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

The film features a few intimate scenes between Deepika's character Alisha and Siddhant's character Zain. Since the release of the trailer, many people had trolled both the actors that they should have taken permission from Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh before filming such scenes in the film. Now, in a recent interview, Siddhant broke his silence on these comments.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor said that these comments don't anger him since he and Deepika are professionals and know their equation. He recalled that Ranveer was in fact the first person to whom he had called when he had signed the film. He even added that the 'Simmba' actor had visited Goa where they are shooting and had partied with them.

For the unversed, Siddhant had acted as Ranveer's mentor in the former's debut Bollywood film 'Gully Boy' in 2019. He played rapper MC Sher who guides Ranveer's character Murad and helps him become the Gully Boy. In real life though, the young sensational actor considers Ranveer his mentor as he continued in his interview that the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor has been showering him with love since their collaboration in the Zoya Akhtar's film. He added, "When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai (what can one do)? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai (We are just doing our job).”



Siddhant added that he and Deepika were simply doing what Shakun Batra needed as per the film. He said that he thinks they did such scenes in the most elegant way, thanks to their intimacy director Dar Gai.