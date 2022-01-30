Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about working with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The young sensation Siddhant Chaturvedi has been hogging the limelight since the trailer launch of 'Gehraiyaan' in which he shares a sizzling chemistry with Deepika Padukone. The dysfunctional romantic drama sees Deepika and Siddhant having a secret affair with each other and their passionate intimate scenes are already the talk of the town.

But before working with Deepika, Siddhant has already worked with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actor made his Bollywood debut with an amazing performance in Zoya Akhtar's critically and commercially acclaimed 'Gully Boy'. In the musical drama, his character of a rapper MC Sher served as the guide to Ranveer's character Murad Ahmed aka Gully Boy, a street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

In a recent interview, the actor has now talked about working with the husband-wife duo and how they both are 'different yet same'. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Siddhant shared that Ranveer and Deepika have different personalities but their passion and dedication to their work are unparalleled. He added that the couple is very disciplined in their approach to their work and pushes their limits to ace their characters.

The 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor revealed that when he first met the '83' actor, it didn't feel to him that he is meeting Ranveer Singh and it just felt to him that Ranveer is trying to get under the skin of his character, Murad. Talking about his experience of meeting the 'Piku' actress for the first time, he said in his interview to the same entertainment portal, "The first time I met Deepika, she was not Deepika, she was this girl attending her first day in school with her pencil box, pen, highlighters sitting with us giving first bencher vibes."

Meanwhile, 'Gehraiyaan' will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February. Along with Deepika and Siddhant, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa also star in the Shakun Batra directorial.