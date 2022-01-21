Ranveer Singh is all praises for his 'babygirl' Deepika Padukone after watching 'Gehraiyaan' trailer

Ranveer and Deepika never shy away from expressing their feelings towards each other on social media, whether it is appreciating each other's films or indulging in mushy PDA. Ranveer loved the trailer of Deepika's upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' and shared his thoughts about the same.

The trailer of the Shakun Batra directorial was launched yesterday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Simmba' star shared a picture of the 'Piku' star from the trailer and called it 'moody, sexy, and intense'. Tagging Shakun and the three other leads from the film - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, Ranveer wrote, "Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend ! & my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar."

Siddhant, his co-star from 'Gully Boy', dropped a heart emoji below the post, Ananya commented, You’re the fave (three red hearts emoji), and Dhairya, his co-star from '83' called him 'Bhai' adding three red hearts emoji.

The official synopsis of the film reads as: "Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six-year-long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia, and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it."

'Gehraiyaan' promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions with intense performances from the four leads. Deepika as Alisha Khanna and Sidharth as Zain share electrifying chemistry and even Ananya as Tia stuns in confrontational moments. Apart from these three, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur have also played crucial roles in the complex-romantic drama.

With 'Gehraiyaan', Shakun Batra returns to film direction after six years. His previous film 'Kapoor & Sons', a dysfunctional family drama is one of the most loved family dramas in recent times. 'Gehraiyaan', backed by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February.