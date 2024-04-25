This surgeon worked in over 250 films, made debut at 42, worked with superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, died..

Many actors in Bollywood come from small cities and towns but come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a superstar. There are many actors in the film industry like Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Manoj Bajpayee who hail from small cities and struggled a lot to make a name for themselves in the film world. However, some actors entered the film world by quitting their lucrative jobs and still became superstars.

We are talking about Shriram Lagoo who was born in November 1927 and was a doctor by profession. Shriram Lagoo completed his MBBS and obtained a medical degree after which he practiced in Pune for 6 years. He also went to Canada for additional medical training. However, Shriram Lagoo was also always interested in theatre. He did plays like 'Natsamrat' and 'Where Death Shied Away', which made him a popular face in the acting world.

Shriram Lagoo entered the film world in 1975 and did many Bollywood films for 20 years. He worked with Rajesh Khanna in many films including 'Maqsad', 'Sautan', 'Naseehat', 'Thodi Si Bewafai', and 'Awaam'.

Apart from Rajesh Khanna, he also worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. In his career spanning a little over 20 years, Shriram Lagoo worked in films like 'Devta', 'Kinara', 'Sadma', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Laawaris', 'Inkaar', 'Shriman Shrimati', and 'Jurmana'.

In his career, Shriram Lagoo worked in more than 100 Hindi films and over 40 Marathi films. He is still considered one of the most prolific actors in the Marathi film industry.

Shriram Lagoo was married to actress Deepa Lagoo. They had a son named Tanveer Lagoo. The legendary actor died on December 17, 2019, at the age of 92, of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence.

