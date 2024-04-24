Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MP Board Class 10, 12 results declared: Boys outperform girls, check details here

Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers, issuing fresh credit cards

Film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life was rejected by 3 stars, supporting actor charged more than hero, heroine quit

Who was first owner of Sachin Tendulkar's 6000 square feet house, how much he paid for it?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life was rejected by 3 stars, supporting actor charged more than hero, heroine quit

Who was first owner of Sachin Tendulkar's 6000 square feet house, how much he paid for it?

Owner of Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy breaks silence on reports claiming it was shut down: 'It's a stupid rumour'

Teams to score over 200 runs most times in IPL

Who are Yaksha and Yakshini?

When Bollywood stars forgot to remove tags from their outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Owner of Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy breaks silence on reports claiming it was shut down: 'It's a stupid rumour'

Film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life was rejected by 3 stars, supporting actor charged more than hero, heroine quit

'Aapko lagta hai hum...': Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about renting culture, says 'Pura Bollywood rent par hai'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life was rejected by 3 stars, supporting actor charged more than hero, heroine quit

The 1973 action drama Zanjeer broke the flop jinx of Amitabh Bachchan and it became a blockbuster in India and Soviet Union.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 04:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood's living legend, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has inspired actors for generations. His value for time and disciplined lifestyle have made him active in films for over five decades. Even after leading more than 150 films, and starring in over 200 films across Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, and English languages, the actor possesses the same enthusiasm and energy. 

Born in 1942 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) to the Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife, the social activist Teji Bachchan, Amitabh started his film career in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film Bhuvan Shome. Amitabh's first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in  Khwaja Ahmad Abbas' film Saat Hindustani (1969). 

The dull phase of Amitabh's career in the early 1970s

After Saat Hindustani, Amitabh was seen in blockbuster Anand, starring opposite Rajesh Khanna. In Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial, Rajesh took away praises and accolades, and Amitabh earned his first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Amitabh has also played the villain in Naveen Nischol-starrer Parwana, but sadly the movie failed at the box office. In the early 70s, Amitabh starred in several unsuccessful films, including Pyar Ki Kahani, Reshma Aur Shera, Sanjog, Bansi Birju, Ek Nazar, Raaste Kaa Patthar, and Gehri Chaal. In these years, only Anand and Bombay To Goa were successful, but Rajesh Khanna and Mahmood took away the appreciation in their respective films. Amitabh was disappointed with his career until this movie changed his fate forever. 

Amitabh Bachchan's breakthrough film was...

Zanjeer, Prakash Mehra-directed revenge drama proved to become the breakthrough film for Amitabh. Released in cinemas on May 11, 1973, Zanjeer ended the dry-run of Bachchan's career, and it began the shift in Hindi cinema to violent films. The movie was a superhit in India and the Soviet Union. Reportedly, the film grossed Rs 17 crores worldwide, and when adjusted for inflation, its worldwide gross is equivalent to Rs 564 crore in 2016. 

Amitabh Bachchan was not the first choice for Zanjeer? 

As per several news reports, Amitabh wasn't the first choice for Zanjeer. Reportedly the project was announced with Dharmendra and Mumtaz, but the former action star kept pushing the project ahead. Thus, Prakash and Dharmendra decided to part ways amicably, and the director started approaching other stars. Another news report stated that superstars Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar, and even Dilip Kumar were offered the film, but they all rejected the film. Finally, Salim Khan, from the iconic writer duo, Salim-Javed, suggested Amitabh's name after getting impressed by his act in Bombay To Goa. 

After Amitabh was finalised, Mumtaz quit Zanjeer, choosing marriage over career. Jaya Bahduri (now Bachchan) was working with Prakash Mehra on another project, and when the director narrated her the role, the actress agreed to the film for the sake of Amitabh. 

When Pran took more money than Bachchan

When Zanjeer was in production, Amitabh was called a failed newcomer, and Pran, who was playing the supporting role of Pathaan in the film, was a bigger star among the cast, and took more money than him.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Imtiaz Ali says he didn't want to glorify Amar Singh Chamkila: 'He was not a neat and clean person'

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, Mukesh Ambani is his...

Historic 1008-day fast by Jain Sadhviji Param Saumyaji Mahasatiji set to end with worldwide #HarGharKalash movement

Meet actor who became superstar at 15, worked with Karisma, Govinda, Kamal Haasan, one accident ruined his career, now..

Meet woman who lost job, got divorced, Rs 36 lakh debt left her penniless, now travels in private jet, net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement