Film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life was rejected by 3 stars, supporting actor charged more than hero, heroine quit

The 1973 action drama Zanjeer broke the flop jinx of Amitabh Bachchan and it became a blockbuster in India and Soviet Union.

Bollywood's living legend, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has inspired actors for generations. His value for time and disciplined lifestyle have made him active in films for over five decades. Even after leading more than 150 films, and starring in over 200 films across Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, and English languages, the actor possesses the same enthusiasm and energy.

Born in 1942 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) to the Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife, the social activist Teji Bachchan, Amitabh started his film career in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film Bhuvan Shome. Amitabh's first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in Khwaja Ahmad Abbas' film Saat Hindustani (1969).

The dull phase of Amitabh's career in the early 1970s

After Saat Hindustani, Amitabh was seen in blockbuster Anand, starring opposite Rajesh Khanna. In Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial, Rajesh took away praises and accolades, and Amitabh earned his first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Amitabh has also played the villain in Naveen Nischol-starrer Parwana, but sadly the movie failed at the box office. In the early 70s, Amitabh starred in several unsuccessful films, including Pyar Ki Kahani, Reshma Aur Shera, Sanjog, Bansi Birju, Ek Nazar, Raaste Kaa Patthar, and Gehri Chaal. In these years, only Anand and Bombay To Goa were successful, but Rajesh Khanna and Mahmood took away the appreciation in their respective films. Amitabh was disappointed with his career until this movie changed his fate forever.

Amitabh Bachchan's breakthrough film was...

Zanjeer, Prakash Mehra-directed revenge drama proved to become the breakthrough film for Amitabh. Released in cinemas on May 11, 1973, Zanjeer ended the dry-run of Bachchan's career, and it began the shift in Hindi cinema to violent films. The movie was a superhit in India and the Soviet Union. Reportedly, the film grossed Rs 17 crores worldwide, and when adjusted for inflation, its worldwide gross is equivalent to Rs 564 crore in 2016.

Amitabh Bachchan was not the first choice for Zanjeer?

As per several news reports, Amitabh wasn't the first choice for Zanjeer. Reportedly the project was announced with Dharmendra and Mumtaz, but the former action star kept pushing the project ahead. Thus, Prakash and Dharmendra decided to part ways amicably, and the director started approaching other stars. Another news report stated that superstars Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar, and even Dilip Kumar were offered the film, but they all rejected the film. Finally, Salim Khan, from the iconic writer duo, Salim-Javed, suggested Amitabh's name after getting impressed by his act in Bombay To Goa.

After Amitabh was finalised, Mumtaz quit Zanjeer, choosing marriage over career. Jaya Bahduri (now Bachchan) was working with Prakash Mehra on another project, and when the director narrated her the role, the actress agreed to the film for the sake of Amitabh.

When Pran took more money than Bachchan

When Zanjeer was in production, Amitabh was called a failed newcomer, and Pran, who was playing the supporting role of Pathaan in the film, was a bigger star among the cast, and took more money than him.