'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's captivating character posters out

It's Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's birthday. And on the occasion of this special day, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video today unveiled six new posters of the upcoming movie, 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Presented on the special occasion of the lead actor Deepika Padukone's birthday, the newly released posters include captivating individual character posters for the lead cast, a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika and Siddhant and an ensemble poster with the leads. Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama.

The posters were first shared by Deepika Padukone who dedicated this to her fans. "On this special day, here is a gift for all the patience and love you have showered on me."

Check out the posters below:

Besides Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya, the film also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.