Bollywood

Bollywood

'Gehraiyaan' trailer out: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday starrer deals with infidelity, heartbreak

The trailer of 'Gehraiyaan' is out, and it promises a roller coaster ride of modern-complex relationships.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

The trailer of 'Gehraiyaan' is out, and Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's love tale deals with complicated relationships with adultery. The 2.42-minute trailer starts with Aisha (Deepika Padukone) confessing the fact that's she unhappy in her married life, and she 'doesn't like being at home.' Then she mentions her younger sister Tia (Ananya Panday), and how their life was once similar. 

Then we are introduced to Tia and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), and he gets attracted to Aisha at the first sight. As the trailer progresses we get to know that Zain and Aisha get romantically involved. This infidelity causes a stir in the trio's life and they ended up making their life complicated. 

Shakun Batra's directorial promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and the trio of Deepika, Sidharth, and Ananya certify intense performances. Deepika and Sidharth share electrifying chemistry, and even Panday stuns in confrontational moments. Apart from these three, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur have also played crucial roles in the complex-romantic drama. 

Watch the trailer

Talking about working with Deepika and Siddhant in the film, Ananya shared, "If I’ve learned anything, it’s that acting is a lot of reacting. So, on the contrary, it’s always a blessing to have stronger performances opposite you to feed. The whole team was working in synergy, and we were like a family where no one made me feel like I was new in any way."

With 'Gehraiyaan', Shakun Batra returns to film direction after six years. His previous film 'Kapoor & Sons' is one of the most loved family dramas in recent times. Sharing her equation with Shakun, Ananya added, "Shakun is a dream director for me. I’m a huge fan of his previous work and I was hoping and praying for a chance to work with him. I was drawn to how real, grey and complex the characters were. It was all in the writing for me — everything felt so honest and natural. I felt there was a lot I could borrow of myself for the part."

The Dharma productions 'Gehraiyaan' will stream on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February. 

