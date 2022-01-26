Meet Dhairya Karwa, Deepika Padukone's co-star in 'Gehraiyaan'

Dhairya Karwa has been making headlines since the trailer launch of 'Gehraiyaan', in which he stars along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday. Before the Shakun Batra directorial is released on Amazon Prime Video next month on February 11, we tell you everything you need to know about this young dashing actor breaking the internet.



(All Images: Dhairya Karwa/Instagram)