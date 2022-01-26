Meet Dhairya Karwa, Deepika Padukone's co-star in 'Gehraiyaan'

Here's everything you need to know about the young actor Dhairya Karwa.
Dhairya Karwa has been making headlines since the trailer launch of 'Gehraiyaan', in which he stars along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday. Before the Shakun Batra directorial is released on Amazon Prime Video next month on February 11, we tell you everything you need to know about this young dashing actor breaking the internet.
(All Images: Dhairya Karwa/Instagram)
1. Dhairya Karwa's background
Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the smart new bloke studied at the prestigious Welham School Boys in Dehradun and graduated from another esteemed institute, Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. He moved to Mumbai to pursue MBA and was planning to go to Europe for further studies until he ended up doing modeling and working in multiple commercials.
2. Bollywood debut with 'Uri'
Dhairya made his Bollywood debut with Aditya Dhar's action film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019. The actor played a Sikh soldier Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok in the film that grossed more than Rs 300 crores worldwide. In these pictures, he is seen happily posing with his co-stars from the war film, Vicky Kaushal and Mohit Raina.
3. Dharma Cornerstone Agency
Dhairya was signed up by Karan Johar in February 2021 for the talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency, backed by his own Dharma Productions and Cornerstone, a talent management agency. The director shared the news on his social media handles with these hot and sexy pictures of the actor.
4. Ravi Shastri in '83'
Before working with Deepika, Dhairya has already worked with her husband in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83', based on India's maiden ODI World Cup win in 1983. He portrayed the role of the former cricketer and former head coach of the Indian national cricket team, Ravi Shastri in the movie, headlined by Ranveer Singh who portrayed Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone also starred as Romi Bhatia, but she didn't share the screen with him.
5. Dhairya Karwa's 'Gehraiyaan'
Dhairya Karwa will explore his emotional and acting depth in 'Gehraiyaan'. He plays Karan, Alisha's (Deepika Padukone) boyfriend, whose relationship hits rock bottom when she begins a secret relationship with her cousin Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiancé, Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). Seeing the exciting trailer, we can't wait for Dhairya's performance in the film!