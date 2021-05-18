Late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opens up on being a 'star kid'

Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a well established jewellery designer. Making herself big as an entrepreneur, Sahni has now opened up about advantages and notions that comes with being a star kid. She also talks shares about how she balances work and personal lives during the pandemic.

In an interview with ETimes, when asked if she ever got an advantage as a star kid while launching her jewellery brand, Riddhima said, “Advantage kya hota hain (What's advantage)? We have grown up with the name and have got used to it. Besides, you might get a lot of eyeballs due to your family name when you are starting a brand, but later the brand speaks for itself.”

Riddhima feels that people will speak no matter what work one does, so its best to let your work do the talking.

“If I were to become an actress, I'd be told that it was a given since my family is into films. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena are star kids but their work has spoken for itself. Their success comes purely from their talent. They are superstars only because they are great at what they are doing,” she said.

Riddhima added, “Whether you do acting or fashion or anything else, even a star kid has to have to do something in life. People are going to talk irrespective of what you do, the best you can do is do your job and let it do the talking.”

Mom to a young daughter, Riddhima calls balance between work and home challenging as her brand production is in Mumbai and she stays with her family in Delhi. She adds that her work was affected by the pandemic too, but fortunately they kept getting orders for the brand.

“Keeping the health of my workers in mind, we shut our business temporarily. We will start operating once things get better and meanwhile, we are wrapping up pending orders. We are trying our best to help our workers and their families too in ways we can,” she said.

On the COVID-19 Riddhima says, "It’s not a joke. When the whole nation is doing their bit to control it, some idiots aren’t helping by not wearing the mask. I have been calling out such people many times.”