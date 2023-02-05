Search icon
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Ex-shark Ashneer Grover reveals how actress almost got him divorced

In his autobiography, Ashneer Grover shared an incident that started as a joke but took a serious turn, leading to an outburst from his wife, Madhuri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Ex-shark Ashneer Grover reveals how actress almost got him divorced
Ashneer Grover-Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married on February 6 in Jaisalmer, and they have reached the venue with their families for the pre-wedding festivity. Ahead of their wedding, a netizen's old tweet about BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and Kiara has grabbed the attention. 

As per the tweet, Grover revealed in his autobiography Doglapan that he was almost getting divorced from his wife Madhuri because of Kabir Singh actress. The tweet consists of screengrabs of pages where Ashneer narrated an incident. As per the book, Ashneer met a friend who has just started his new enterprise. The duo began discussing the latter’s marriage plans. Grover stated that his friend came across a celebrity matchmaker like Sima Taparia. The friend also revealed Kiara Advani is his ideal match. This reminded Grover of the conversation he had with his mother. 

Here's the except from Doglapan

Grover revealed that when his mother was pulling his leg, he said, "Aap ko pata nahi hai market mein aaj kal kya chal raha hai. Aaj ke din shaadi ho rahi hoti na toh Kiara Advani ka rishta aata aapke bete ke liye (You don’t know what is happening in the market these days. If I was to get married now, I could be marrying Kiara Advani)". This revelation upset Madhuri, and she didn't speak to him for hours. During their flight, Ashneer nudged Madhuri, and then the latter burst out on him. Her wife exclaimed, "Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)." She even reminded him, how she was the one who stood by, even when he was nothing. Ashneer shared this incident with the other Sharks, and they pulled his leg about this revelation on multiple occasions. 

Ashneer was among the Sharks at Shark Tank India Season One. However, he didn't return for the second season. On the other side, Kiara and Sidharth will get married in an intimate wedding at Suryagarh place, Jaisalmer. 

