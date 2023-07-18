Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani shared how Sidharth Malhotra asked her not to give attention to the negativity and trolls around her before Satyaprem Ki Katha's release.

Kiara Advani's recent release has been the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha in which she has reunited with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. It is her first film to come out after her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra in February this year. In a recent interview, Kiara revealed that she was affected by the negativity around the film before its release and revealed how Sidharth helped her to deal with the same.

Talking to Film Companion, Kiara said, "For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out. Because I was just married I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Isne yeh kyun kiya hai, woh kyun kiya hai (Why is she doing this, why is she doing that).' Maybe it was to do with 'Oh now she is married' all of that."

"I just felt like 'Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me. There was a little bit of negativity that really got to me and I didn't even discuss it with my husband. I was like I don't want to talk about it because the minute I talk about it then I am going deeper into it so let's not", the actress added.

Kiara shared how Sidharth explained to her that she should not get bothered by these trolls. She continued, "He had also seen it on his own and did not bring it on because he didn't want to make a big deal of it. He was the one who explained it to me. He said ‘Look there will always be these negative trollers but if you’re gonna give so much importance to this, be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof right now. What's wrong with you? You don't know them. They don't know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be. Why are you getting into it?' I realised if he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? Thank God I have somebody who's got wisdom, maturity, and experience in this matter to tell me don't give attention to this stuff."

Kiara and Sidharth started dating each other when they were filming the 2021 war film Shershaah and tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan on February 7 this year.

