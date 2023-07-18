Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid woman who earned Rs 1500 crore salary in 10 years with husband, net worth is...

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Blown Away:' Venkatesh Prasad stunned by MS Dhoni’s bikes collection at his home in Ranchi

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

Why is Anant Ambani grabbing headlines for his weight gain again

Weight loss tips: Eat black pepper (kali mirch) to shed extra kilos

Inspirational messages by BTS' V and Jungkook 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023: India's G-20 Presidency and possibilities in the Education sector

Explained: Why PM Narendra Modi's first state visit to the United States is important? | India-USA

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: ‘I am Going to Make The Biggest Film on Dharma’ | DNA India News

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani shared how Sidharth Malhotra asked her not to give attention to the negativity and trolls around her before Satyaprem Ki Katha's release.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kiara Advani's recent release has been the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha in which she has reunited with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. It is her first film to come out after her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra in February this year. In a recent interview, Kiara revealed that she was affected by the negativity around the film before its release and revealed how Sidharth helped her to deal with the same.

Talking to Film Companion, Kiara said, "For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out. Because I was just married I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Isne yeh kyun kiya hai, woh kyun kiya hai (Why is she doing this, why is she doing that).' Maybe it was to do with 'Oh now she is married' all of that."

"I just felt like 'Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me. There was a little bit of negativity that really got to me and I didn't even discuss it with my husband. I was like I don't want to talk about it because the minute I talk about it then I am going deeper into it so let's not", the actress added.

Kiara shared how Sidharth explained to her that she should not get bothered by these trolls. She continued, "He had also seen it on his own and did not bring it on because he didn't want to make a big deal of it. He was the one who explained it to me. He said ‘Look there will always be these negative trollers but if you’re gonna give so much importance to this, be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof right now. What's wrong with you? You don't know them. They don't know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be. Why are you getting into it?' I realised if he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? Thank God I have somebody who's got wisdom, maturity, and experience in this matter to tell me don't give attention to this stuff."

Kiara and Sidharth started dating each other when they were filming the 2021 war film Shershaah and tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan on February 7 this year.


READ | Sidharth Malhotra reviews Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha: 'Katha you have my heart'

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Nayanthara's action-packed avatar in Jawan, fans say 'box office storm loading'

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

CUET PG 2023 final answer key to be released soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

SBI surprises customers with loan rate hike: Interest rates increase by 5 basis points

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE