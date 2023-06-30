Sidharth Malhotra reviews Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha: 'Katha you have my heart'

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha-Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in the theatres on Thursday, June 29, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The film has opened to extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics. And Sidharth Malhotra too has turned into a cheerleader for his wife.

The Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram Stories, shared a photo of his wife Kiara Advani dressed as her titular character Katha with two Garba sticks, and shared his review. He wrote, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart."

"@kiaraaliaadvani, so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha", he continued. His Shershaah co-star re-shared his review on her Instagram Stories and wrote"Thank you my love", adding a string of red heart and kissing emojis.





Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

The film has a multi-composer soundtrack from Manan Bhardwaj, Payal Dev, and Meet Bros. Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, Sun Sajni, and Pasoori Nu, recreated by Rochak Kohli from Ali Sethi's 2022 viral hit Pasoori from Coke Studio Pakistan, have been ruling the hearts of audiences and have already become chartbusters on streaming platforms.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.



READ | Satyaprem Ki Katha movie review: Imperfect but much-needed breath of fresh air from Bollywood, Kiara-Kartik shine bright