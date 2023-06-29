Sidharth Malhotra sets 'husband goals' as he shields Kiara Advani from rain, fans say 'aisa hubbby sabko mile'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s new film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, released today (June 29) in theatres. A special screening was organised for members of the Bollywood fraternity on the eve of the release in Mumbai. A cute gesture from Kiara’s husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, at the screening won fans’ hearts.

Kartik and Kiara both were seen with their families, but it was Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s cute chemistry that stole the show.The couple was spotted leaving the event under a difficult yet super cute situation. As the screening ended, the infamous Mumbai monsoon reared its head. As it poured, Sidharth walked with Kiara, carrying her umbrella and shielding her from the rain.

Sidharth’s sweet and protective gesture towards Kiara left netizens gushing over them. Fans loved this possessive and cute gesture of Sidharth. One wrote, “I feel like I’ve just watched some ending of a Bollywood movie.” Another one commented , “Pov: ending of Shershaah”. Many said that Sidharth was setting husband goals with his gesture. “aisa hubbby sab ko mile (Everyone should get a husband like this), read one comment.

The pair was first seen opposite each other in the biographical war film Shershaah, which was released back in 2021. Rumours circulated that the two had begun dating while filming the project but Kiara and Sidharth stayed mum. Eventually, they tied the knot at a private-yet-grand ceremony in Rajasthan earlier this year.