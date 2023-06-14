Kiara Advani on completing 9 years: 'Thank you for having my back'

Kiara Advani's next release will be Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood's leading actresses, has successfully completed a remarkable nine-year stint in the Hindi film industry. Throughout this exceptional journey, she has forged collaborations with renowned filmmakers and graced the screen alongside a host of celebrated actors. To commemorate this cinematic journey, Kiara took to social media to pen a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to her fans.

Kiara Advani's handwritten note

Kiara’s handwritten note read, “To my dearest well-wishers, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love through these 9 years. This journey would not be the same without each one of you. I am grateful that I got the chance to be a part of your family and lives. Thank you for having my back through all my ups and downs and making me the person and actor I am today. 9 years and it feels like it’s only just begun. With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes, I look forward to the journey ahead together to entertain you and give you all the happiness I can through my work… to continue to learn and grow with you by my side. With love, always, Kiara Advani, Your Ki.”

Shraddha, Tamannah, and others react

Reacting to the emotional post, actress Shraddha Kapoor said, "Woohooooo!!! Keep slaying."

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Sooo cuteee."

Other Bollywood celebrities, such as Bhumi Pednekar, too, flooded the comment section with lovely reactions.

Kiara Advani's professional commitments

Kiara Advani's next release will be Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The romantic entertainer will hit theatres on June 29. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, and Shikha Talsania essay pivotal roles in the movie.

Kiara will also be seen as the female lead in Ram Charan's highly-anticipated political thriller, Game Changer. Made under the direction of S. Shankar, the project will also star Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in key roles.

While the story has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj, Dil Raju and Sirish have bankrolled the movie under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.