Kareena Kapoor celebrates Easter with family; calls Saif Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur, Innaya 'easter bunnies'

Saif Ali Khan and family celebrating Easter

On the occasion of Easter, actress Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their kids- Jehangir and Taimur celebrated the festival at their home. On Sunday, Kapoor shared glimpses of the celebrations with a carousel post on her Instagram. With the photo, it looks like Taimur and Jeh had the most fun finding the easter eggs. Even Kunal Khemmu and Soha Ali Khan's kid Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan joined in the special Sunday brunch.

Taimur, Jeh, Inaanya, and Saif were wearing handmade bunny ears for the game. In the first photo of the post. a happy Taimur was posing in a grey t-shirt while sitting on a chair. In the second photo, Jeh and Inaaya's candid moment was captured. Inaaya wore a floral printed dress, and Jeh sported a yellow tee. The little one seemed amused with a plate full of food kept before him. In the third photo, Taimur was posing with daddy Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan.

Kareena shared the post with the caption, "My Easter Bunnies. Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on…always…@therealkarismakapoor @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu."

Here's the post

As soon as Kareena shared the post, several of her fans wished Happy Easter to her. Karisma Kapoor stated that she missed being with them and wrote, "Sooo cute... missed being with all the bunnies." A user wrote, "Happy happy loved it." Another user wrote, "Taimur Jeh Mere Lil Bhaiz."

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will soon be seen in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film, The Crew. In the film, she will be accompanied by Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. Kareena also has director Hansal Mehta's untitled film. The actress will also be seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X. The upcoming thriller also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat with Kareena.