'I hope and pray': Jimmy Shergill decodes Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, talks about #BoycottBollywood trend | Exclusive

Jimmy Shergill-Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's last film Laal Singh Chaddha was a crucial litmus test for the actor. The underperformance of the film stunned the industry, and it weakened the morale of the film fraternity. Jimmy Shergill shares his views over the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha and also speaks about the #BoycottBollywood trend.

with Laal Singh Chaddha, Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir made his on-screen comeback after four years. A lot was riding on Forrest Gump's official adaptation. However, the film opened up with mixed reviews and it tanked at the box office.

LSC's box office fate surprised a few trade analysts, while others were expecting underperformance of the film. During the release of the film, a certain section of the netizens banned the film and #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending with #BoycottBollywood. Recently, DNA got in touch with Jimmy who was promoting his newly-released film Operation Mayfair. In the conversation, Shergill recalls the situations under which Laal Singh Chaddha was released. "There were multiple factors due to which a film doesn't work. We just came out of the Covid pandemic, and a major section of people was upset with it. A person will enjoy a movie or will take his family to the cinema when he doesn't have any sort of tension, be it emotional or monetary. He should be happy from the inside. That positive mood is also necessary for a film to work."

While speaking about the boycott Bollywood trend, Jimmy says, "Everything happens for a reason. I hope and pray that this boycott or any other negative trend should bring the industry together. Earlier, everything was spread over, everyone was busy with their own stuff. If anything good has to come out of it, I hope it should bring the whole industry together, and there should be unity among each other. We should celebrate somebody's success as if it's our own. Then only we will grow." Jimmy Shergill-starrer crime thriller Operation Mayfair got released in cinemas on March 24.