Kangana Ranaut says she may quit films soon due to 'paid negativity', audience liking 'women-beating' films like Animal

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to talk about alleged paid negativity against her films and lamented audiences liking 'regressive' films like Animal.

Kangana Ranaut dropped a bombshell on Monday on social media, saying she is considering quitting films soon because of ‘paid negativity’ for her films. The actress also lamented audience’s support for films that she labelled ‘women-beating’. While she did not name a particular film but she mentioned the infamous shoe-licking scene from Animal in this regard.

On Monday, Kangana took to Twitter (now called X) and wrote, “Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile.”

Animal’s infamous scene had Ranbir Kapoor’s character asking Triptii Dimri’s character to lick his shoe in order to prove to him she loved him. The scene was widely criticised by the likes of Javed Akhtar as well as several critics. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, however, defended his film and scene vehemently.

When a follower responded to Kangana asking if the career shift means she will contest the General Elections in 2024, the actress responded, “No no please don’t overthink. I am venturing in to restaurant business as well…. Politics is not a business it’s lokseva (public service).”

In a subsequent tweet, Kangana lamented the current state of affairs in filmdom, saying that films where women are treated as objects are working while women-oriented titles aren’t. “The latest trend of films where women are reduced to mere flower on the wall, violently and disgracefully stripped of their dignity and clothes is beyond appalling. Reminds me of the time when I entered films, vulgar item numbers, quick in and out sleazy and dumb roles against older men were prevalent,” the National Award-winner wrote.

Kangana added, “Many years later fighting for pay parity, trying to encourage female lead films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika, Thalaivii, Tejas I ruffled many feathers along the way. Went against big production houses like YRF and Dharma. Said no to big heroes like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor. Not because I had anything personal against them, all for the cause of woman empowerment and today looking at the condition of women in films my heart sinks… is film industry only to blame for this? Audiences have no participation in this steep regression of women in films?”

Kangana’s original tweet was in response to a post praising her last release Tejas, where in the original poster accused ‘Karan Johar and gang’ of sabotaging Kangana’s career. The actress and the filmmaker have been at loggerheads for years with Kangana calling him ‘the flagbearer of nepotism in Bollywood’ on multiple occasions.

Tejas, an aerial action adventure, released mid last year to mixed reviews from critics and did not succeed at the box office either, earning only Rs 6 crore on a Rs 70-crore budget. The film was recently released digitally on Zee5.