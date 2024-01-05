Headlines

Bollywood

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Javed Akhtar questioned the blockbuster success of Animal and even asserted that audiences should be responsible for accepting and rejecting films.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

Image source: File photos
Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has been a giant money-spinner at the box office but has also become the most debatable film of the year. Ever since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, the film has been criticised and slammed for the portrayal of alpha males and toxic masculinity. 

Veteran lyricist and former screenwriter Javed Akhtar has also commented on Animal's success and admitted that the blockbuster response to this film is dangerous. Recently, Javed attended The Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF). While addressing the dignitaries, Javed did point out that not the makers, but the audience should be held responsible for the success of Animal. Citing the controversial Ranbir's 'lick my shoe' scene, he said, "Agar koi film jis mein ek aadmi ek aurat se kahe ki 'tu mere joote chhat'. Agar ek aadmi kahe ki 'aurat ko thappad maar dene mein kya kharabi hai', woh picture super-duper hit ho, toh yeh badi khatarnak baat hai' (It's very dangerous when a movie, in which a man tells a woman to lick his shoe, and believes that slapping a girl is normal, works at the box office) ." 

Here's the video

Javed further cited an example of the popularity of Khal Nayak's song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and asserted that the audience should choose what content they want to cater to and reject. "Log mujhe bolne lage hai ki 'Saab aaj-kal kaise gaane hone lage hai'. Gaane toh 6-7 aadmi mil ke banate hai. Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, ek aadmi ne likha, do aadmi ne compose kiya, 2 ladkiyon ne dance kiya, ek cameraman ne shoot kiya. Yeh 8-10 log thodi problem hai. Problem yeh hai ki yeh gaana samaj mein superhit ho gaya tha. Yeh crore logon ko aacha laga tha. Yeh hume darr lagta hai. (People tell me that they are not liking the songs of recent times. But only 5-6 people are responsible for the making of the song. A song like Choli Ke Peeche Kya hai was made by 8-10 people. They aren't the real problem. The real problem is that the song became superhit, it was liked by millions. This is what I'm afraid of)". 

At last Javed said, "Ek bahut badi zimmedari cinema banane walon se zyada, cinema dekhne walo ki hai. Yeh aapki zimmedari hai. Yeh aap tai kijiye ki kaisi filmein banegi, aur kaisi filmein nahi banegi. Humari filmein mein kya sanskar honge kya values hongi, kya morality hogi, aur kisse reject karnege. Yeh faisla aapko karna hai. (Today a bigger responsibility is on the audiences. This is your responsibility of what kinds of films should be made, what values they should take away, and what should be rejected)." Released in cinemas on December 1, Sandeep's latest film, Animal has grossed Rs 896 crores worldwide.

