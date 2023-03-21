Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pictures from her college days, says, 'I want to teach acting and filmmaking someday'

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared throwback pictures from her college days, narrated a story of her principal, and expressed her wish to teach acting and filmmaking someday and become like her principal.

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story from her college days and expressed her wish to become like her college principal and teach filmmaking and acting. In the first picture Kangana Ranaut can be seen standing with her friends in a blue off-shoulder dress and wrote, “This was my first day in the Chandigarh DAV hostel and my principal Ms. Sachdeva maam noticed me because of my dress, she called me and asked where are you from? I shyly said Himachal se, she asked 'yeh dress kahan se li (from where did you buy this dress)? 'I said " maine design ki and village tailor ne banayi (i have designed it and village tailor made it)' she smiled and hugged me tight and said you will become a movie star one day.”

In the second picture, the actress revealed that she was honored with pride of DAV as she shared a photo from the event and wrote, “After I got into films maam honored me with pride of DAV ... I know many people who are happy for me but my principal maam is most proud of me ...!”

In another photo, Kangana shared a picture with her principal and wrote, “Principal maam visited me in Mumbai many times and always kissed my forehead and told me about blue dress story with love and glitters in her eyes, some teachers are so good ... she is such a blessing... I love her.”

In the last pic, Kangana Ranaut shared that she wants to become like her Principal and teach filmmaking and acting and wrote, “Dr. Sachdeva was awarded as the best principal from the President of India ... she has got many awards and honors, maam has retired now we were so fortunate to have her ...Someday I want to teach acting and filmmaking and be like maam.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to release her movie Emergency this year in which she will be playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her look in the movie impressed the netizens and created hype for the movie. She will also be seen in the Telugu film Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence. The actress has completed her shoot for both movies.

