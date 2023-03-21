Salman Khan's father Salim Khan 'getting sleepless nights' after latest life threat to actor: Report

File Photo

Bollywood star Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat in an e-mail following which the police in Mumbai have lodged a case and started an investigation, sources in the know of things said on Sunday.

The e-mail threat, sent to a close associate of the actor, referred to the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s recent interview with a chilling claim, that ‘his life’s aim was to kill Salman Khan’. Meanwhile, as per the new report, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is getting ‘sleepless nights’. As per the PinkVilla report, Salman’s close friend said ‘Salman is taking the threat most casually… or maybe he is acting casual so that his parents do not get worried. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim saab (Salman’s father Salim Khan) is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat.’

He further mentioned that the actor was against the tightening of security as he believes ‘the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga. However, due to family pressure he has cut down on all outings except for the post-production work of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which cannot be delayed.”

The Bandra Police swung into action, geared up security outside Salman’s home in Bandra West and began a probe into the latest developments, booking Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar.

The e-mail in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police have booked him also following a complaint from ‘Team Salman’.

The e-mail advises that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he would arrange it.



There has been no word from Salman on the latest ultimatum to eliminate him so far and it was not known if he was in Mumbai or not. (With inputs from IANS)

