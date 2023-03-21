'Jaa, tujhe maaf kia': Anupam Kher pens emotional note for late actor Satish Kaushik

Credit: Anupam Kher/Instagram

On Monday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for Satish Kaushik who was also his good friend. He shared a photo from the late actor’s prayer meet and said ‘jaa tujhe maaf kia.”

Sharing the photo, Anupam Kher wrote, “Go!!!I forgive you! To leave me alone!! I will surely find you in people's laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Good bye my friend! Tera favorite song laga hai in the background! You will also remember!!.”

Check out his post:

For the unversed, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai to pay homage to late actor and director Satish Kaushik on Monday. Several B-town celebs turned up to meet the bereaved family and pay their deepest tributes to the actor.

Celebrities ranging from his co-workers like Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Agnihotri, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Vidya Balan to many prominent faces of the film industry, everybody showed up to stand in support of the late actor’s family.

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi. The post-mortem report of the veteran actor and filmmaker confirmed that his sudden demise was caused by a heart attack.

Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19, says 'please get yourself tested'