Kangana Ranaut explains why she praised Deepika Padukone's Oscars appearance: 'Bollywoodias may have failed but...'

Netizens were surprised to see Kangana Ranaut praising Deepika Padukone's Oscars appearance. In her latest tweet, the former has explained her reason for doing so.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

At the recently held 95th Academy Awards, Deepika Padukone introduced RRR's Naatu Naatu song before it was performed by its singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava along with a bunch of professional dancers. Their performance was met with a standing ovation and the energetic track went on to win the Best Original Song making India proud.

Kangana Ranaut had taken to her Twitter and praised Deepika for her appearance at the Oscars as she tweeted, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best", adding a red heart and an Indian flag emoji. 

Her tweet came as a surprise since the actress is known for taking 'Pangas' with big Bollywood celebs and has even indirectly mocked Deepika's battle with depression in the past. On Wednesday, March 15, Kangana again took to Twitter and explained why she chose to praise the Piku actress.

Retweeting a thread of the videos in which Kangana is seen praising other female actors in the Hindi film industry, Kangana wrote, "All those acting shocked that I praised DP (Deepika Padukone), don’t overthink, I am a very simple person, I just follow Krishna/Dharma and he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai, bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t (Giving undeserving credit to someone is not correct but not giving credit to someone deserving is a bigger sin, Bollywood people might have failed but I haven't)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. 

