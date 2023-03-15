Search icon
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday today, we take a look at her net worth and the expensive assets she owns.

  DNA Web Team
  |
  Mar 15, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Alia Bhatt is among the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry, at the moment. Alia's net worth has been estimated at Rs 517 crore, by the financial consultants Duff and Phelps. Here's a breakdown of the same.

1. Alia Bhatt's fees for each film

Alia Bhatt charges around Rs 15-18 crore for a film, as per various industry sources. The actress starred in three of the biggest hits last year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra. Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and the actress must have been paid a bomb for the same.

2. Alia Bhatt owns luxurious bungalows and expensive vehicles

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor live in their classy home Vastu, which is worth Rs 35 crore. The actress separately owns a bungalow worth Rs 32 crore in Bandra and a luxurious house in London. Her fleet of cars includes a BMW 7 series for over ₹1.76 crore and a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue for over Rs 2 crore.

3. Alia Bhatt's clothing brand Ed-a-mamma

Alia Bhatt launched a maternity and teen-wear clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma in October 2020 and it grew 10x to become a Rs 150 crore business within a year, as per Business Insider. It started with only 160 product options and now has over 1,800 options, designed and made by the company at its own facility.

4. Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions

Alia Bhatt launched her own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in February 2021. The dark comedy film Darlings, her first film under the banner, was reportedly sold to Netflix for Rs 80 crore. The Jasmeet K Reen directorial starred Alia herself along with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in the leads.

5. Alia Bhatt endorses multiple brands

The actress is seen endorsing multiple brands such as Kwality Walls Cornetto, Lay’s, Frooti, Duroflex, Manyavar, Cadbury, and Flipkart. She reportedly charges Rs 2 crore per day for shooting an advertisement.

 

6. Alia Bhatt's business investments

Alia Bhatt has also made multiple investments of undisclosed amounts in the fashion e-commerce platform Nykaa, personal fashion stylist brand Style Cracker, and IIT Kanpur-backed D2C brand Phool, which recycles floral wastes into incense products.

