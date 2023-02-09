Search icon
Kajol gives an epic reply to trolls asking her how she became 'so fair', check here

Here's how Kajol shut down trolls questioning her about her complexion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

Kajol/File photo

Kajol has often faced allegations that she underwent skin whitening surgery. In her latest Instagram Story, Kajol hilariously replied to naysayers for “questioning her about how she became fair” over the years.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star posted a picture of herself wearing a black face cover. She is also seen wearing black sunglasses. While sharing the pic on her IG Story, she wrote, “To all those who ask me how I became so fair. #sunblocked#spfunbeatable (sic).”

Not only Kajol but often her daughter Nysa Devgan is tolled online for her appearance. Time and again netizens accused Nysa of undergoing a skin whitening treatment.

Kajol

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol she was recently seen in the family entertainer film Salaam Venky, which garnered a positive response from the audience. Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film was released on December 9, 2022.

She will also be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife. It is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

