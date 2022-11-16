Search icon
Kajol reveals Nysa Devgan's beauty hacks, shares secret behind daughter's stunning transformation

Do you wish to undergo a physical transformation like Nysa Devgan? Read on to know more.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 16, 2022, 07:46 AM IST

Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgun is already a star on social media. Even though the Jr Devgun is far away from showbiz, the limelight has always hogged her, thanks to social media. If you observe Nysa's social media profile, then you notice that Nysa has brought a huge change in her appearance. Well, here are some beauty hacks by Nysa's mother, Kajol. (Image source: Nysa Devgun Instagram) 

1. Nysa Devgan- The Stunner

Nysa Devgan- The Stunner
1/5

Nysa Devgan is currently studying in abroad. Yet, her photos from hangouts and parties are a rage in India. Nysa does enjoy a fanbase and she never disappoints them. 

2. Nysa Devgan diet plan

Nysa Devgan diet plan
2/5

Have you ever wondered what is included in Jr Devgan's diet? Well, as per the reports of India Today, Nysa drinks 2-3 glasses of hot water on an empty stomach. Followed by boiled eggs, fruits and oatmeal. 

3. Kajol depends on Nysa Devgan's advice

Kajol depends on Nysa Devgan's advice
3/5

Recently, in an interview, Kajol revealed that she prefers to take beauty tips from Nysa, as the latter is an expert in it. Kajol further added, "Nysa is very active on the internet and she knows everything about beauty and health. 

4. Nysa Devgan's secret to glowing skin

Nysa Devgan's secret to glowing skin
4/5

Kajol even added that Nysa applies a face mask thrice a week, and advised her to do the same. 

5. Nysa Devgan- The fitness junkie

Nysa Devgan- The fitness junkie
5/5

Just like her father Ajay Devgn, Nysa is also a fitness lover. As per the media reports, Nysa is dedicated to being fit, and she relies more on Yoga and cardio.  

