5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos

Take a look at Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan's viral photos.
Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, frequently blows up the internet with her images. The starkid is frequently pictured partying and having a great time with her buddies. She has grown into a fine lady, according to internet users, and is all set to be the new diva of Bollywood.
1. Nysa Devgan sizzles in a black dress
In this photo, Nysa Devgan can be seen looking stunning in a black dress featuring a plunging neckline.
2. Nysa Devgan turns into a bikini babe
In this sizzling photo, Nysa Devgan can be seen posing while wearing a monokini that looks amazing on her.
3. Nysa Devgan stuns in white
Nysa Devgan looks fan in this casual but glam outfit. She can be seen donning a white drop top and jeans.
4. Nysa Devgan poses in a mini skirt
In this photo, Nysa Devgan can be seen wearing a shrug and a black top underneath. Along with it she is wearing a white mini skirt.
5. Nysa Devgan looks hot in orange dress
Nysa Devgan can be seen looking like an absolute diva in this orange bodycon dress. Her makeup is also on point.
6. Nysa Devgan looks pretty in green top
Nysa Devgan in this photo is seen looking pretty in a green halter-neck top. She has paired it with denim bottoms.