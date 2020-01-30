Is Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' a tight slap to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh'?

The poster of Taapsee Pannu's movie 'Thappad' was revealed earlier in the day. The trailer of the film has now been unveiled to the media. All the personalities who have been able to catch the trailer of the film have called it a tight slap to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh'.

For the uninitiated, 'Kabir Singh' was in news after the release of the film due to the misogyny this film portrayed. A particular scene where the lead actor Shahid Kapoor slaps Kiara Advani, especially, became the talking point among people who saw the film.

Now, with Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' trailer coming out, the media personalities who were able to catch a glimpse of it, have called it a tight slap to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Kabir Singh'. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga had tried to justify 'Kabir Singh's slap, Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' might just be a tight slap to his film.

If the poster of 'Thappad', unveiled by Taapsee earlier in the day, is anything to go by, then the movie is based on a woman standing up for physical abuse in a relationship. The same point appeared to be glorified in 'Kabir Singh', a film which was the remake of 'Arjun Reddy' featuring Vijay Deverakonda.