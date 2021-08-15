'Indian Idol 12’: Find out the prize money winner gets to take home

The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will take place on August 15. Fans are eagerly awaiting the results of the singing reality show. Another factor that you might be interested in is how much money the winner will receive.

According to reports, the winner of Indian Idol 12 will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Aside from that, the winner will be offered a recording contract by the music industry.

On August 15, the mega grand finale of 'Indian Idol 12' will take place. The final episode of 'Indian Idol 12' will air for 12 hours, making it the longest-running season of the show. It will be a 12-hour event that will start at 12 p.m. and end at 12 a.m. The winner will be announced LIVE, despite the fact that several parts of the finale show have already been taped.

The grand finale is expected to feature a variety of singers, celebrities, and past contestants, including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan, among others. Notably, Asha Bhosle, the great vocalist, is expected to attend the grand finale. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will also be present.

Director Neeraj Sharma told indianexress.com that the team is looking forward to making history with ‘Indian Idol Season 12'. Stating that they always had ‘big plans’ for the finale, he said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Nihal Tauro are competing for the trophy.