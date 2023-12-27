Headlines

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's crime thriller show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' in 2022. Ajay Devgn is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and is also the highest-paid actor on OTT.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

The world of OTT witnessed a major boom in the last 2-3 years especially after the theatres were closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It would not be wrong to say that OTT platforms are now also attracting top Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonakshi Sinha, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others. Some of India's most popular OTT platforms are Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema etc.

As OTT platforms are rising in popularity, many actors are also earning a good amount of money through it. Some actors are also earning crores of rupees for their roles on OTT shows. 

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's crime thriller show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' in 2022. Ajay Devgn is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and is also the highest-paid actor on OTT. 

According to multiple reports, Ajay Devgn charged Rs 125 crores for seven episodes of 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', which is the official remake of the British show 'Luther'. The fee reportedly charged by Ajay Devgn means that he took home Rs 18 crore per episode, which makes him the highest-paid OTT actor in India.

Another actor who is quite popular on OTT platforms is Manoj Bajpayee. The actor portrayed the role of Srikant Tiwari in the crime thriller series 'The Family Man'. Reports state that Manoj Bajpayee was paid Rs 10 crore as fees for his performance in the second season of 'The Family Man'.

READ | Meet actor who suffered from brain tumour in childhood, quit school, fought poverty, know his Rajinikanth connection

