Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who suffered from brain tumour in childhood, quit school, fought poverty, know his Rajinikanth connection

Raghava started his career in the industry as a dance choreographer. After this, he also tried his luck as an actor in Telugu cinema and got success there as well. Apart from being a good dancer and actor, Raghava is also a director, composer, and playback singer.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

It is not easy for anyone to make a mark in the entertainment world. Most of the stars in the industry have made their mark in the world after overcoming huge struggles and adverse circumstances. One of them is 'Laxmii' director and well-known choreographer-actor Raghava Lawrence, who overcame a serious disease like a brain tumour and emerged from poverty to become a successful name in South cinema.

Today, we will tell you about the struggle story of a star of South Cinema, who faced so much pain and so many difficulties in their childhood that perhaps if it had been anyone else, they would have given up in despair. But, after battling a serious illness in his childhood, this star paved the way to success by doing every small and big task and today is counted among the biggest stars of South cinema. 

We are talking about Raghava Lawrence, a well-known actor-director and dance choreographer in the South film industry. Raghava's childhood was spent in extreme poverty. Not only this, Raghava was diagnosed with a brain tumour in his childhood itself, due to which he could hardly go to school.

During the treatment of his illness, Raghava remained engrossed in the devotion of Lord Raghavendra Swami, and inspired by him, he also changed his name to Raghavendra. Due to poverty, Raghava did every small and big work that came to him. Sometimes, he became a car cleaner, and other times something else. 

Raghava started his career in the industry as a dance choreographer. After this, he also tried his luck as an actor in Telugu cinema and got success there as well. Apart from being a good dancer and actor, Raghava is also a director, composer, and playback singer. He has directed Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmii'.

The entire credit for turning around the fortunes of Raghava Lawrence goes to superstar Rajinikanth who once saw Raghava dancing and was impressed by him and got him to join the Dancers Union, from where Chiranjeevi approached Raghava for choreography in his film 'Hitler' and from here, his fate changed. 

Raghava was seen for the first time in the song 'Samsara Sangeetham'. After this, he appeared in many films. But, he got the most popularity from 'Muni' released in 2007. Raghava himself had worked in this film. He made the film's Hindi remake 'Laxmii' later in 2020.

When Raghava, who saw poverty in his childhood, got success, he also did not shy away from supporting orphan children. He adopted many orphan children and raised them. Apart from this, he also supported the disabled. Raghava, who has faced many difficulties since childhood, has now become a well-known name not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood.

