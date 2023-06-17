'I don't know what makers thought of...': Ramayan series Ram aka Arun Govil on Prabhas' Adipurush

Still of Arun Govil and Prabhas in Adipurush poster

Prabhas' Adipurush has released in cinemas on Friday to mixed response. The film has now attracted more controversy, as the dialogue by Manoj Muntashir, and the liberties taken by the makers have irked the audience. Actor Arun Govil, who has played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's series Ramayan, shared his reaction to Om Raut-directed cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

While speaking to ABP News, Arun said, "Ramayana is a matter of faith for us and to tamper with its form in any way is unacceptable." The actor also added that the concept of modernity and mythology about Ramayana is absolutely wrong. Arun asserted, "Movie's special effects are a different aspect, it's about presenting the characters in the right way, which has to be considered with utmost seriousness."

Manoj Muntashir's dialogue has drawn major flack on social media. Arun also shared his views about the controversial lines spoken by Bajrang (Devdatta Nage), and said, "I don't support this kind of language in Ramayana" Arun stated that he is finding it hard to digest the Hollywood-styled Ramayana created by the makers. Right from the teaser release, Saif Ali Khan and his characterisation of Lankesh were criticised. But Arun said that the actors can't be blamed as their looks are decided by the makers. "I don't understand what the makers thought of making this film," the veteran actor said.

The makers have claimed multiple times that they have made Adipurush for new-age kids. But Arun has a question for the makers, "If the makers have made this film for children, then ask them, have they liked it?" Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon as Janki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Lankesh.