'Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life': Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co-star and actor Shraddha Kapoor remembered the late actor with a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram page. She shared a photo frame with Sushant which is a still from their 2019 film along with the backdrop of The Starry Night painting by the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. Both shared the common love for this beautiful and iconic painting. Shraddha wrote about how she with great difficulty trying to come to terms with Sushant's death.

The actor penned, "Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!"

Shraddha further stated, "I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul into his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I’ll miss you... dearest Sush..."

She concluded by writing, "Shine on..."

Check out Shraddha's post below:

In the second photo, Shraddha showed the book The Secret Principles of Genius by I.C. Robledo gifted to her by Sushant. It also had a handwritten note by the late actor which read as "Dear Shraddha, Genius is in the way of seeing. How you choose to see is beautiful."