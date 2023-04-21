'Elon tu wahi ruk...': Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh after losing his blue tick on Twitter

Shahid Kapoor

On April 20, several celebrities lost their blue tick verification mark on the social networking site, Twitter. Shahid Kapoor is in the list of Bollywood personalities who lost the badge certifying the true identity of the celeb. After losing the blue tick, Kapoor reacted to Twitter's new policy in Kabir Singh style.

One of the netizens shared a meme of Kabir Singh, describing Shahid's reaction after losing his blue tick. Kapoor found the meme funny, and retweeted the meme with a dialogue that is similar to his film. Sharing the meme from his blockbuster film. Shahid wrote, "Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha (who has dared to touch my blue tick?… Elon Musk I am coming for you).”

Here's Shahid's tweet

Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu.



Haha https://t.co/fuzsEUds9o — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2023

On April 11, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter users will lose the legacy blue marks from April 20, and to retain the badge the users will have to pay for it. Shahid's reaction to Twitter blue tick has left his fans and netizens in spilits.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that although he has paid for the blue tick, the badge has not been reflected back on his profile. Amitabh asked for Twitter blue tick in Desi style. On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and wrote that he has already given the money for subscribing to blue tick and wrote in Hindi, “T 4623 - A Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now we have filled the money too... so that blue tick is there, right, put it back brother, so that people know that it is me - Amitabh Bachchan .. we have already requested with folded hands, now should we join our feet too?"

Here's Bachchan's tweet

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा ड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the popular web series Farzi. He will next be seen in action-thriller Bloody Daddy.