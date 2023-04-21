Amitabh Bachchan requests for Twitter blue tick in desi style, says he paid for Twitter Blue: ‘Haath toh jod liye rahe…’

Amitabh Bachchan

On Thursday, the Micro-blogging site Twitter removed the verified blue ticks from all the accounts that didn’t subscribe to it. Many of the big celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more lost their blue ticks. However, now Amitabh Bachchan asked Twitter to give back his blue tick in style.

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and wrote that he has already given the money for subscribing to blue tick and wrote in Hindi, “T 4623 - A Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now we have filled the money too... so that blue tick is there, right, put it back brother, so that people know that it is me - Amitabh Bachchan .. we have already requested with folded hands, now should we join our feet too? “

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा जोड़े पड़ी का ?? April 21, 2023

Fans had a funny reply to Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet. One of the comments read, “Maybe Amitabh Bachchan sir threw money and Elon Musk doesn’t take thrown money.” Another fan wrote, “Wait for 2-4 days, sir.” Another wrote, “Now give him the blue tick Elon Musk.” Another fan commented, “Why need blue tick, sir, everyone knows who you are and you will be the only Amitabh Bachchan.”

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Vikas Bahl’s directional titled Ganapath-Partv 1. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, Elli Avram, Kriti Sanon, and Adi Chugh among others. The sci-fi action thriller is produced by Jacky Bhagnani and will release in 2023 this year. Other than this, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The movie also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release next year. The actor recently got injured while shooting for his movie Project K and after a few days, the actor announced the new season of his famous Television game show KBC.

