KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan returns with popular game show after rib injury, here's how you can participate. Watch

After taking a hiatus from shoots due to a rib injury, Amitabh Bachchan is making his full-fledged comeback with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers have dropped the promo making an announcement that registration for KBC15 will start on April 29.

In the promo, Big B can be seen sitting on the host's seat while a woman looks at the map to find a way to reach the hotseat. Finally, she reaches the hotseat by digging into the ground. She asks Big B to play the game to which he responds, "hotseat par pahuchne ke liye ulool-julool haathkande mat apnaaiye".He says just pick up the phone as this is the only way with registration starting from 9 p.m. on April 29. "Answer my question and your registration will begin," says the host.

Here's the announcement promo

In March, Amitabh Bachchan got seriously injured at Project K sets in Hyderabad. Amitabh Bachchan informed that he got injured while shooting for his upcoming film Project K. Big B shared a health update on his blog, and ensured his well-wishers not to worry.

The 14th season started on August 7, 2022, which marked the celebration of 75 years of Independence. It was attended by Aamir Khan, sports icons including Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major D.P. Singh, India`s first blade runner.

It wrapped up on December 30, 2022. From Akshay Kumar and Padma Shree D.G. Prakash Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and the melodious Shilpa Rao among many others graced the show. KBC 15 will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

