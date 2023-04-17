Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan returns with popular game show after rib injury, here's how you can participate. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will be the full-fledged comeback of Amitabh Bachchan, after the actor suffered a rib injury in March.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan returns with popular game show after rib injury, here's how you can participate. Watch
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

After taking a hiatus from shoots due to a rib injury, Amitabh Bachchan is making his full-fledged comeback with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers have dropped the promo making an announcement that registration for KBC15 will start on April 29. 

In the promo, Big B can be seen sitting on the host's seat while a woman looks at the map to find a way to reach the hotseat. Finally, she reaches the hotseat by digging into the ground. She asks Big B to play the game to which he responds, "hotseat par pahuchne ke liye ulool-julool haathkande mat apnaaiye".He says just pick up the phone as this is the only way with registration starting from 9 p.m. on April 29. "Answer my question and your registration will begin," says the host.

Here's the announcement promo

In March, Amitabh Bachchan got seriously injured at Project K sets in Hyderabad. Amitabh Bachchan informed that he got injured while shooting for his upcoming film Project K. Big B shared a health update on his blog, and ensured his well-wishers not to worry. 

The 14th season started on August 7, 2022, which marked the celebration of 75 years of Independence. It was attended by Aamir Khan, sports icons including Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major D.P. Singh, India`s first blade runner.

It wrapped up on December 30, 2022. From Akshay Kumar and Padma Shree D.G. Prakash Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and the melodious Shilpa Rao among many others graced the show. KBC 15 will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.