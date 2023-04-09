Amitabh Bachchan's close family friend shares crucial update about actor's recovery from rib injury

Amitabh Bachchan

In March, Amitabh Bachchan got seriously injured at Project K sets in Hyderabad. It's been a month, and the veteran actor is advised proper rest before resuming film shooting. As per a media report of Etimes, last week, the veteran actor stepped out for the first time since his rib injury. The actor went for an ad shoot, against the doctor's advice, as it was a pending commitment the actor had to fulfil.

The media portal quoted a close family friend of the actor who has shared an update about the actor's health condition. The source revealed that Bachchan wants to get back to normal shooting soon. But the healing process is slow, and one cannot take risks at his age. So as far as daily shooting is concerned, it will take more than to resume, and will not happen immediately.

Amitabh Bachchan informed that he got injured while shooting for his upcoming film Project K. Big B shared a health update on his blog, and ensured his well-wishers not to worry. In his latest blog post, Bachchan wrote that while shooting for the film, he broke rib cartilage and even suffered a muscle tear to the right rib cage.

The actor further informed that the shoot got cancelled and after consulting doctors in Hyderabad, he came back to his home, Jalsa, Mumbai. Calling it a 'painful' experience, Amitabh further revealed that he has been advised for weeks of bed rest. Bachchan even added that all of his professional commitments are 'canceled, dropped, postponed' until he recovers.

In his blog post, he wrote, "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage.. canceled shoot ...did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around." On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.