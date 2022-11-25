Cirkus: Ranveer Singh introduces Pooja Hegde, other cast members of Rohit Shetty's film

Cirkus

Ranveer Singh introduced the world of Cirkus, ahead of its trailer launch. On his Instagram, Ranveer introduced the family of Rohit Shetty's upcoming family entertainer, and it is full of zany characters. From the double roles of Ranveer and Varun Sharma to Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, and others.

Ranveer shared the video on her Instagram, "Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family! #CirkusThisChristmas @rohitshettyproductionz."

Here's the video

Last week, Ranveer took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, which is helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty. Ranveer dropped a happy picture from the sets. In the image, he is seen sharing a laugh with Rohit and co-star Varun Sharma. Describing their state of mind, Singh stated, "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha@itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun."

READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan makes way for Ranveer Singh's Cirkus by postponing Shehnaaz Gill starrer

Cirkus is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare`s Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer plays a double role for the first time in his career with `Cirkus`.Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee are also a part of `Cirkus`, which is set to hit theatres on December 23.

In a recent interview, the actor talked about his struggling days and made some shocking casting couch experiences. Recently, the actor appeared at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival and received Etoile d'Or award. As per Deadline, while talking to the media, he stated, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, 'Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?'. I didn't consider myself to be smart, so I said: 'I think I'm a hard worker.' He was like, 'Darling, be smart, be sexy'. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.” After Cirkus, Singh will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will release in cinemas on April 28, 2023.