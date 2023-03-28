Chitrangda Singh reveals why she didn't mind going to acting coach for Gaslight: 'I have learnt on the job' | Exclusive

Chitrangda Singh in Gaslight

Chitrangda Singh is making a return to the celluloid with her upcoming film Gaslight. The film marks the first time Chitrangda is appearing in a thriller in her career. Ahead of the film’s release, the actress opens up on Gaslight a candid chat with DNA and reveals why she did not mind working under an acting coach even after having spent 20 years in the industry.

Gaslight also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. Chitrangda says the film will stand out because it is not the run-of-the-mill whodunit. “The USP of the film is the plot and the mystery in it, particularly the way it has been told. It exited me because it’s a thriller and I haven’t done one before. Just the fact that it is not the most predictable and easiest way of telling the story intrigued me. It keeps you guessing,” she says.

The actress worked with an acting coach for the film, for the very first time in her career. “It helped a lot,” she says, adding, “All three of us (Chitrangda, Sara, and Vikrant) worked with the acting coach before starting the shoot. There was a lot of prep on how much to give away and what not to. All of that was pretty gauged. This is the first time I went to an acting coach (Rupesh). He literally taught us how to reveal how much and when. That’s so subtle that you have to be conscious of it all the time. We prepped a lot for it.”

Chitrangda made her acting debut two decades ago with Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi in 2003. When asked that why there was no hesitation on her part to work under an acting coach after so many years in the industry, she laughs and responds, “I have barely done any films in the two decades. I have not done that much work since I took long breaks in between, one of which was almost six years.”

The actress then adds, “You are always learning. An actor is always the greediest because we always want to learn more. I have not come from an acting background. I have not learnt acting so I have learnt on the job. I remember I once did a film with Shabana ji and Boman Irani and I felt I should go to an acting school. His was early in my career. I remember Shabana ji telling me no because she felt I would be spoilt there. But now that I have learnt on my own and then I sat with an acting coach, it just fell in place. It was like finding words for all that I have learnt. I had such a good time and I used to look forward it.”

Gaslight, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.