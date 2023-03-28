Chitrangda Singh, Sara Ali Khan experienced paranormal incidents while shooting Gaslight in abandoned palace

Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh in Gaslight

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming psychological thriller Gaslight, has revealed that her co-star in the film, Sara Ali Khan, had a rather unsettling experience on the sets of the film during the shoot.

Gaslight is a psychological thriller that also stars Vikrant Massey. The film was shot on locatio in an abdandoned palace in Gujarat’s Wankaner. The crew and cast stayed in the town for five weeks filming in the palace. While the cast and crew enjoyed shooting at Wankaner palace, there was something off on the sets too. Sara Ali Khan decided to ditch her commute and stay at the palace to save her time, that’s when she experienced something that the film`s team is still trying to wrap their hands around.

Talking about the incident, Chitrangda Singh told IANS, "She (Sara) said she could hear voices in the palace. When she went to the bathroom, she could feel someone pass by, like a gust of wind. Sara ended up there one night and apparently the palace was slightly haunted so she then returned to the hotel. We don’t know if it was paranormal."

In a recent interaction, the film’s director Pavan Kirpalani told DNA that Sara was petrified when she shot amid several bats in the palace. He recalled, “This is a really old palace, where the top two floors were affected by the 2001 earthquake so the walls and floors were crumbling. Nobody has been there since. All the caretakers would tell us stories about hearing things at night and what not. I was hoping we would have an experience. But there were places in the palace that were downright spooky, like when we shot in the step well at night. We would put Sara in these situations and she would get petrified because the step well was full of bats. She was spooked. We tried fumigating the place and let the bats out but they would come back and there were so many shots and takes where the bats would come shooting in and everybody in the crew would fall down. There would be a mutual gasp that would echo through the palace. But it was good fun!”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev. The film will be released on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.