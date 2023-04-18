'Chill mat karo, kaam karo': Salman Khan advises fans ahead of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

On Tuesday, superstar Salman Khan took to social media and gave special advice to all his fans. Sharing a photo of himself, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor asked his fans to not chill but work harder.

Dropping a photo of himself in a formal look, Salman Khan wrote, "Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo. Kaam karo, 4 days to kkbkkj , mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay." In th photo, he looks handsome as he wore a white shirt and a black tie. Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, "Handsome hunk My love." "Why are you soo handsome?," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Bhaijaan JAAN he le loge." "MOST HANDSOME MAN TO EVER EXIST ON THIS PLANET," a user commented. The Ready actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is all set to hit the theatres on April 18.

On Monday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan unveiled the new track of the film O Balle Balle. Music for Balle Balle is composed by Sukhbir. Kumaar is the lyricist, with choreography by Jani Master and the background vocals by Sukhbir.

The song features Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill. `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` marks the return of Salman to big screen after four years. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan talked about how people disagreed with him and called him ‘arrogant’ for sticking to his creative instincts and including the song Naaiyo Lagda in the movie. The actor said, “Everyone was against me for the song. He has lost the plot, this is the 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant. I was like, No, I like it. This is my film; I’m using the song in it.”

The actor further said, “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, the heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 which will have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The action thriller is set to release on November 10, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

